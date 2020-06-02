Thomas, La’Nayah

School: Either Jacksonville State University Or Auburn University At Montgomery
Future plans: My future plans are to become a Registered Nurse.
Extracurriculars: I was on the color guard team for 3 years total.
Favorite quote: “ You can do anything when you put your mind & time to it.”
Advice to future generations: Live your life. Don’t let anyone live it for you!
Parents' names: Dionne Kelly ( Mother ) & Styran Thomas ( Father )
