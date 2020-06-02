Thornton, Camden

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Hoping to go to his Dream School and new home to be. Auburn University of Montgomery, where he will work his way through a better education for his amazing future.
Accomplishments: The Warhaek Scholarship from Auburn University of Montgomery
Extracurriculars: Art Club- Vice President, Drama Club
Favorite quote: ”Set forth a new and the wind behind us will come as so”
Favorite memory: The time I was chosen as a speaker in the Black History Month Program for the New Dothan High. It was the most fun being in front of my entire new school!!
Advice to future generations: PLEASE STUDY HARD YOU WILL NEED IT!!
Parents' names: Tiffany Thornton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.