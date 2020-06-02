Thornton, Camden

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Hoping to go to his Dream School and new home to be. Auburn University of Montgomery, where he will work his way through a better education for his amazing future.

Accomplishments: The Warhaek Scholarship from Auburn University of Montgomery

Extracurriculars: Art Club- Vice President, Drama Club

Favorite quote: ”Set forth a new and the wind behind us will come as so”

Favorite memory: The time I was chosen as a speaker in the Black History Month Program for the New Dothan High. It was the most fun being in front of my entire new school!!

Advice to future generations: PLEASE STUDY HARD YOU WILL NEED IT!!

Parents' names: Tiffany Thornton

