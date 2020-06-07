School: Dothan High School
Future plans: I plan to attend Southeastern University to study medical sciences!
Accomplishments: Southeastern University Regent’s Academic Scholarship and DYD Leadership Scholarship. 2018 Teen Miss Daleville; Martha Roby Congressional Honor’s Award. Superior rating for female solo vocal at AYM Fine Arts competition for DYD. Verbal Communication Award and Evening Gown Award in the 2018 Teen Miss Houston County Pageant.
Extracurriculars: NHS and DHS girls tennis team (6 years); NHS cheerleader; NHS Girls basketball team. SGA Ambassador, HOSA member (Health Occupations Students of America), Key Club member, Jr. Civitan member; Member of National Honor Society.
Favorite quote: Proverbs 31:25 “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.”
Favorite memory: Cheering on the Northview cougars during football and basketball season. Making so many new friends at our new Dothan High School and making the best of our senior year.
Advice to future generations: Go to all the football/basketball games and pep rally’s you can and stay involved with sports, clubs, etc.!!! You won’t realize how much you enjoyed those things until it’s over.
Parents' names: Cliff and Tatiana Townsend
