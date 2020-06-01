Turmon, Tenecia

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Becoming a prosecuting lawyer

Accomplishments: Presidential scholarships & Completing Access Class early

Extracurriculars: Key Club Junior Civitan SGA

Favorite quote: It’s hard being a diamond in a rhinestone world - Dolly Parton

Favorite memory: Meeting my best friend

Advice to future generations: Watch who your friends are & never lose focus !

Parents' names: Tameka Reed

