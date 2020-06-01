Turmon, Tenecia

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Becoming a prosecuting lawyer
Accomplishments: Presidential scholarships & Completing Access Class early
Extracurriculars: Key Club Junior Civitan SGA
Favorite quote: It’s hard being a diamond in a rhinestone world - Dolly Parton
Favorite memory: Meeting my best friend
Advice to future generations: Watch who your friends are & never lose focus !
Parents' names: Tameka Reed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.