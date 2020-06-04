School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Upon graduating from Dothan High School, Kamryn will attend Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting and Communications.

Accomplishments: College Counts Scholarship Chasity D. Barnes Scholarship Gamecock Merit-Based Scholarship JSU International House Scholarship

Extracurriculars: National Honors Society Junior Civitan S.A.D.D SGA

Favorite quote: “It seems impossible until it’s done.” -Nelson Mandela

Favorite memory: Dothan High defeating Northview by a buzzer beater at a basketball game!

Advice to future generations: Seize the moment. Don’t take advantage of now thinking about the future. Today is a gift, that’s why it’s called the present.

Parents' names: Patrice Woods and Kendrick Whatley

