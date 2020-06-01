Whitfield, Wesleigh Jane

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Attend Wallace Community College then attend a four year to receive an elementary education degree
Accomplishments: Adam Gay memorial scholarship recipient, full academic scholarship to Wallace Community College , Honor Graduate at Dothan High
Extracurriculars: Member of Honor Society
Favorite quote: “Let your Faith be bigger than your fear”
Favorite memory: Co-oping at Highlands Elementary this past year and seeing the children after school
Advice to future generations: Soak up every moment and enjoy any opportunity life gives you
Parents' names: Wes and Denise Whitfield. Karen and George Atwell
