Whitfield, Wesleigh Jane

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Attend Wallace Community College then attend a four year to receive an elementary education degree

Accomplishments: Adam Gay memorial scholarship recipient, full academic scholarship to Wallace Community College , Honor Graduate at Dothan High

Extracurriculars: Member of Honor Society

Favorite quote: “Let your Faith be bigger than your fear”

Favorite memory: Co-oping at Highlands Elementary this past year and seeing the children after school

Advice to future generations: Soak up every moment and enjoy any opportunity life gives you

Parents' names: Wes and Denise Whitfield. Karen and George Atwell

