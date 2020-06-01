Williams, Sarina

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: Sarina plans to further her education at The University of Alabama where she will be studying film and television production.

Accomplishments: Collegiate Scholarship from The University of Alabama Eloise and Charles Johnston Scholarship from The University of Alabama Eureka Legacy Scholarship Class of 2020 Honor Court

Extracurriculars: Color Guard SADD National Honor Society

Advice to future generations: Fight for what you believe. If you can dream it, you can do it.

Parents' names: Sadie Gray Alexander

