Williams, Sarina

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: Sarina plans to further her education at The University of Alabama where she will be studying film and television production.
Accomplishments: Collegiate Scholarship from The University of Alabama Eloise and Charles Johnston Scholarship from The University of Alabama Eureka Legacy Scholarship Class of 2020 Honor Court
Extracurriculars: Color Guard SADD National Honor Society
Advice to future generations: Fight for what you believe. If you can dream it, you can do it.
Parents' names: Sadie Gray Alexander
