Zimmerman, Mariah

School: Dothan High School

Future plans: To attend University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Dental Program

Accomplishments: Class6A Area3 Volleyball Championship 2019. Class6A Area3 Girls Baseball Championship 2019-2020 & AHSAA Class6A Girls Basketball Regional Runner up 2019-2020. A/B honor roll.

Extracurriculars: Basketball , and Volleyball

Favorite quote: “nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream “ - lucci

Favorite memory: The first day of high school.

Advice to future generations: Always put your grades before anything.

Parents' names: Holly Zimmerman & Gregory Harris

