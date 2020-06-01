Zimmerman, Mariah

School: Dothan High School
Future plans: To attend University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Dental Program
Accomplishments: Class6A Area3 Volleyball Championship 2019. Class6A Area3 Girls Baseball Championship 2019-2020 & AHSAA Class6A Girls Basketball Regional Runner up 2019-2020. A/B honor roll.
Extracurriculars: Basketball , and Volleyball
Favorite quote: “nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream “ - lucci
Favorite memory: The first day of high school.
Advice to future generations: Always put your grades before anything.
Parents' names: Holly Zimmerman & Gregory Harris
