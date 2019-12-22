Austin Green
I am going to my grandparents and going hunting with my Dad.
Pierce Conners
Playing with our new toys.
Evan Williams
Going to play with my hot wheels.
Terryn Whitlock
I am going to be coming to the YMCA special camp and hanging out with friends.
Marilyn Thorbjornsen
Me and my family are going to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Trenton Truitt
I will be sleeping in and spending time with my family.
Mariyah Siler
Sleeping and playing.
