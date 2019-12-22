Austin Green

I am going to my grandparents and going hunting with my Dad.

Pierce Conners

Playing with our new toys.

Evan Williams

Going to play with my hot wheels.

Terryn Whitlock

I am going to be coming to the YMCA special camp and hanging out with friends.

Marilyn Thorbjornsen

Me and my family are going to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Trenton Truitt

I will be sleeping in and spending time with my family.

Mariyah Siler

Sleeping and playing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments