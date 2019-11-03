What is the most important thing you have learned taking karate? 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 7 Landon CadallerPracticing the punching bag. Harper StewartTo be a better person and respect your parents. Raymond KyserLearning what MojuKai means. Dante DunmanLearning kicks and punches. Trent VinsonBeing a better person and the side kick. Miya AvendanoTo be a better person. Javiel RamosWe learn how to defend ourselves. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Dothan native, former UA star Farmer arrested in human trafficking sting 83-year-old hit with a lease violation for taking too many cookies won't have to move Wiregrass woman accused of cashing bogus checks Driver identified in Bear Creek crash Chalk Talk: Screentech owns the Dothan Wolves logos Make your picks! Play Our Fearless Forecasters Contest Win great prizes! Play against our VIPs!
