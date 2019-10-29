Women and healthcare professionals from across the Wiregrass gathered at the Enterprise City Schools Service Center on Tuesday for the 21st annual Coffee County Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Issues Forum.
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and included informational presentations from local doctors, as well as question and answer sessions and door prizes.
After opening remarks from ECS Superintendent Greg Faught and prayer from Pastor William K. Ellison of New Jerusalem and Harris Temple Church of God in Christ, Enterprise High School’s JROTC Belles of the Blue Knights Color Guard presented the National Anthem and posting of the colors.
The program’s first speaker was Dr. Robert Hannahan, of Hannahan Comprehensive Pain Care in Enterprise, who talked about techniques and practices of pain management. Dr. Samuel Sawyer, of Sawyer Surgery Clinic, presented information about breast cancer statistics and changing procedures to detect and treat breast cancer, as well as the importance of getting screened.
Also speaking were Merideth Sanders, certified genetic counselor and regional medical specialist at Myriad Genetics in Birmingham, and Dr. Hejal Patel, radiation oncologist at the Enterprise Cancer Center. Sanders talked about hereditary cancer genetic testing and Patel discussed radiation therapy for breast cancer.
Lunch was provided by Sawyer Surgery Clinic and Enterprise Cancer Center.
Executive Director of the Coffee County Family Services Center Judy Crowley — who moderated the event alongside Sawyer — took the podium after lunch to speak about the importance of early detection.
Closing out the speakers were Dr. Nicholas McQueen of Professional Medical Associates in Enterprise and Brent Cosby of Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center in Dothan. McQueen discussed cardiovascular disease in women, including the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease unique to women and how to modify risk factors to minimize development of the disease. Cosby gave a presentation about overall well-being and how women can take care of themselves in regards to stress and mental health.
The forum concluded with door prizes.
