MARCH 10
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. A tax specialist from H&R Block will provide information on the preparation of tax returns for 2019. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president Chapter 1609 Dothan, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. at 1100 Omussee Road in Dothan. The program will be an introduction to propagation by learning how to air layer a camellia. Attendees are encouraged to bring unknown blooms with them for help identifying them. For questions or if you plan to attend this event, call 334-701-5158 or 334-685-0121.
Diamond Rio will be in concert at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Presented by the Coffee County Arts Alliance, the concert is a replacement show for the canceled February show “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Tickets purchased for the canceled “Charlie Brown” show will be good for Diamond Rio, a country music band known for hits “Norma Jean Riley,” “God Only Cries,” “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” and “I Believe.” Call 334-406-2787 for more information or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
MARCH 11
The Dale County Chapter 1960 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11 a.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. Retired Col. Stan Smith, director of the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, will present the program. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry at 334-393-0492.
MARCH 12
A Small Fruit Production workshop will be held at the Dale County Extension Office at 202 S. Highway 123 in Ozark from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workshop is for anyone interested in growing fruit for personal use or for sale and will cover which small fruit crops thrive in South Alabama as well as details you need to grow successfully. Sponsored by Wiregrass Resource and Conservation Development, those interested in the program should register by March 10. Call 334-774-2329.
MARCH 14
The Dothan Miracle League will hold opening ceremonies for the spring season of the Dothan Miracle League baseball program at 9:30 a.m. at Rotary Miracle Field located at Westgate Park. The Miracle League serves citizens who have intellectual and/or physical challenges and provides buddies to assist players on the field. For more information, visit www.dothanmiracleleague.com or contact dothanmiracleleague@gmail.com.
A meeting of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will be held at 1 p.m. at the tribal office, located at 64 Private Road 1312 in Elba (or by GPS, 2950 County Road 377). Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, although nothing with corn. Discussion will involve census T-shirts; grants and energy assistance programs; the berry festival; the educational cultural event; and federal recognition. For more information, call 334-897-3207 or email either machis@centurytel.net or chiefjames@outlook.com.
The Ashford Lions Club is selling tickets for slow-smoked pork ribs at $25 per slab. Cooking will be at Fresh Foods Market on U.S. 84 in Cowarts. Pickup will be between 1 and 3 p.m. on March 14. Quantity is limited to 200 slabs so buying advance tickets is recommended. Phone and text ticket reservations will be taken by calling Guy at 334-803-9800 or Bob at 334-797-0211. If reserving by text or voice message, leave your full name and phone number and pay when you pick up your ribs.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Beta Upsilon Zeta Chapter in Dothan, will host its 46th Annual Finer Womanhood Recognition Dinner at 4 p.m. at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (Rotary Hall) located at 795 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Speaker will be Mary J. Chambers-Huff, ASA Zeta Male Network and Sigma Relations in Tuscaloosa. Community leaders who have rendered service to the Wiregrass will be recognized, and a scholarship will be awarded to a deserving youth. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for youth. Proceeds benefit the sorority’s community service activities and scholarships. For tickets, call Dena Alexander at 910-265-3718 or Tiffany Wilfork at 334-792-2795 or any sorority member.
The 42nd Annual Winston Howell and Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will start at 9 a.m. at the fire rescue building at 503 S. Third Ave. in Hartford. The road race, which is walk or run, is 3.1 miles and benefits the Hartford Fire Rescue. Age groups start at age 14 and go up to 75 and older. Early registration is $20 for ages 19 and over and $15 for ages 18 and under. Mail entry form and check to Hartford Fire Rescue, P.O. Box 183, Hartford, AL 36344. On race day, registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and will cost $25 for 19 and older and $20 for 18 and younger. For more information, call Winston Howell at 334-449-0754 or Andy Hovey at 334-726-5993.
MARCH 15
The Azalea-Dogwood Trail Parade will start with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. at Woodland Drive and West Main Street in Dothan. The Azalea-Dogwood queen and belles from the pageant will board cars at 2:45 p.m., and the caravan of cars will start by 3 p.m. Girls of all ages are asked to participate by getting dressed up and sitting on lawns designated along the trail, greeting those who ride the trail. Attire can be short or long dresses, traditional, heirloom or contemporary. Antebellum dresses and parasols are welcomed but not mandatory. Motorists are invited to ride through the pink-lined streets in Dothan’s Garden District and wave at the girls until 4:30 p.m. Onlookers winding through the trail will have the opportunity to win gift cards from local merchants. A Lemonade Stand Contest will be held as part of the Trail Day, and kids along the trail are invited to participate. The categories will be Best Lemonade, Best Treats and Best-Looking Stand. Ribbons will be awarded for each category, and the highest-scoring participant will receive a plaque for the Best Lemonade Stand. For more information, contact azaleadogwoodfestival@gmail.com or call 334-791-2384.
MARCH 19
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $12 luncheon that may be paid at the door. A ceremony will be held to remember those members lost this last year. A new slate of officers for the years 2020-2022 will be installed. All members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.
Alabama Watershed Stewards (AWS) will hold a one-day educational program at the Enterprise Farmers Market, 25 N. Main St., in downtown Enterprise. Sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the training adjourns by 4 p.m. The program is open to the general public and is designed to educate citizens about watersheds and water issues. Cost is $25 plus tax with a catered lunch provided. Participants also receive a free Watershed Stewards handbook. This training is approved for 0.6 CEUs from Auburn University. AWS is a statewide science-based educational program that promotes healthy watersheds, increases understanding of water pollution, and provides the knowledge and tools needed to prevent and resolve local water quality problems. For more information, visit www.aces.edu/aws.
MARCH 21
Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center in partnership with Wiregrass Tuskegee Alumni Association are inviting high school students from area high schools to an all-expense paid chartered bus trip to the annual spring open house at the historic Tuskegee University. Enjoy the day touring the campus and learn about the university’s eight academic schools and colleges, scholarships, financial aid and housing. Students will also see and hear the Golden Voices chorale, band and cheerleaders and step show by fraternities and sororities. Registration forms available at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. Call 334-792-4618 or 251-776-4674 for more details. Registration deadline is March 6.
MARCH 23-27
Houston County Schools will host kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2020. Parents should register at their local school during regular school hours and should bring the student’s birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record (blue slip) and two proofs or residency (at least one must be a current water/electric bill). Contact your local school if you have questions. Ashford, Cottonwood and Rehobeth parents should bring their child with them to registration.
MARCH 26
A Plant Lover’s Preview Party will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) from 5-8 p.m. leading up the annual spring plant sale. Attendees will enjoy a catered dinner with complimentary beverages, a silent auction of uncommon plants and garden accessories, and first pick of the plants in the spring sale. The cost is $15 for DABG members and $25 for non-members. To reserve your spot call 334-793-3224.
MARCH 27-28
The Dothan Area Botanical Garden’s Spring Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on the DABG grounds at 5130 Headland Ave. The sale will offer a variety of plants selected to perform well in this area. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
MARCH 28
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center Board of Directors will sponsor the second Pennies from Heaven Open House & Community Breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. This event is primarily an invitation to the Wiregrass churches and/or religious community, but others are welcome. Call 334-792-4618 or Dr. Walter Sims at 334-796-0120 with attendance plans by March 20.
APRIL 2
Authors Karen White and Beatriz Williams will share the story behind their new book at the next Friends of the Library Lunch & Learn event at 11:30 a.m. at the Dothan Country Club located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. New York Times bestselling authors White, Williams and Lauren Willig have collaborated on historical novels “The Glass Ocean” and “The Forgotten Room” and have recently written “In All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” a historical adventure that moves from the dark days of two World Wars to the turbulent years of the 1960s and three women with bruised hearts who find refuge at Paris’ legendary Ritz hotel. Tickets may be purchased at the Downtown, Westgate or Ashford libraries or the bookmobile for $25. Tickets may be purchased online for $26.95 at https://friendsofthelibrary.eventbrite.com. All tickets are nonrefundable and must be purchased by Thursday, March 26. For more information, email friends@dhcls.org or call 334-791-2706.
Dothan Leisure Services will sponsor a wreath and bow making class at Eastgate Park Lodge from 6-8 p.m. The cost of the class is $25 per person and all supplies will be provided. Class will be taught by Eddie Ward and Cristy Grimes and each participant will make a wreath to take home. Please call Eastgate Park Lodge at 334-615-3730 to register.
APRIL 4
The Community Advancement Foundation in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Pi Omega Chapter, will host the Denim & Diamonds Scholarship Gala at the Dothan Civic Center from 7-10:30 p.m. Attendees can dance to old school music as well as new sounds and are asked to “glitz up” their best denim outfit. Admission is a $32 donation, and tickets can be purchased from any Kappa Pi Omega chapter member or by visiting www.cafservices.org, select “donations” and follow PayPal instructions. Proceeds go toward scholarships and local community service programs. For more information, call Tosha Faulk at 334-791-6583 or Erica Redding at 334-477-9512.
The Samson Garden Club will hold its Spring Fling Sale on April 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Log House Museum on East Sellers Street in Samson. Plants, bulbs and seeds will be available. There will be yard art and face painting. The fundraiser helps the club with its beautification efforts around the city.
The Alabama Kidney Foundation will host the annual Wiregrass Kidney Walk at Westgate Park at the Kiwanis Pavilion. The morning will be full of fun entertainment, children’s activities, cold drinks, healthy snacks, door prizes, and much more. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. A $30 minimum donation is required for adult registration for the walk (T-shirt and team prizes are awarded with a minimum $200 raised per team). Patients and children attend for free. For more information and to register, visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org. Further information may be obtained at the foundation’s regional office at 334-547-8467.
APRIL 9
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, 329 Chickasaw St., Dothan, will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting & Recognition Banquet at 5:30 p.m. The event will recognize the 2019 55th anniversary donors, sponsors, partners and volunteers. Special guest speaker is Rochester "Chester" Johnson Jr. (manager of boxing great Evander Holyfield) who is also the recipient of the Alveta Houston Hawk Lifetime Achievement Award. Attendees are asked to RSVP by April 1 by calling 334-792-4618.
APRIL 17-18
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will hold its 24th Spring Plant Sale on Friday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held in the master gardeners’ nursery at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave., Dothan. There will be a wide selection of plants that have been grown from seed, propagated from cuttings, or dug from local flower beds. The prices are reasonable and include free planting tips. Information will be available on fire ant control, soil testing, and gardening in general. Admission is free.
APRIL 23
Smile, Sparke & Shine Therapeutics Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Entry deadline for participants is April 13 at 4 p.m. The pageant is open to any special needs young lady in the Wiregrass ages 12 and up and is free to participate. Long or short formal attire is required for participants. Any participant who would like to participate in talent must provide their own music, props, etc. needed for their act. Talent is limited to 1 ½ minutes. Every participant will receive an award. Registration forms are available at the Dothan Leisure Services office located inside the Dothan Civic Center, Room 107. For more information, call Leisure Services at 334-615-3700. Admission to watch the pageant is also free.
The Troy University Dothan Campus College of Arts and Sciences invites you to its Woodham Memorial lecture, “The History of Alabama in its Foods,” by Emily Blejwas. She discusses her new book about Alabama foods and how they expose the state’s history, from corn to barbecue, and the stories of the people she met while conducting her research. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in Sony Hall in the Everett Building on the Troy University Dothan Campus, 502 University Drive. The program is free and open to the public thanks to a grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation. No reservation required. Teachers will be provided with CEU or Professional Development Hour certificates. For more information, contact Dr. Marty Olliff, molliff@troy.edu, 334-983-6556, ext. 21327.
Dothan Leisure Services will host the “She’s All That” Senior Showcase Pageant at the Rose Hill Senior Center Auditorium at 6 p.m. Admission is free and registration forms can be picked up at Dothan Leisure Services Office inside the Dothan Civic Center — Room 107 or at any Dothan Leisure Services Senior Center. This event is an opportunity to spotlight local seniors ages 50 and up. Participants may wear evening gowns or Sunday attire. There will also be a talent portion for those who have a talent that they wish to perform. The registration form and participant bio must be turned in by Friday, April 17. For information contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.
MAY 30
The 13th Annual Knights of Columbus Council 5636 Charity Golf Tournament will be held at Silver Wings Golf Course on Fort Rucker. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. Entry fee is $70 for individuals and $280 for a team of four players. Those who can’t golf can still help as a hole sponsor for $100. Payment and registration forms are needed by April 24 and should be sent to Knights of Columbus, 827 N. Daleville Ave., Daleville, AL 36322 (checks payable to KofC 5636 Golf Tournament). Prior to the tournament, a putting contest will be held at 8 a.m. and has a $10 entry fee. All tournament proceeds benefit the needy in local communities.
ONGOING
Join others to play Pickleball each Saturday at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center in Dothan. Informal play begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 10 a.m. or later. No equipment or fitness center membership is necessary. The center is located at 1231 Fortner St. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit No. 87 meets monthly on every third Thursday at 6 p.m. at Doug Tew Recreation Center located at 300 Garland St. in Dothan. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Youth are encouraged to come for the Junior Auxiliary dedicated to helping veterans and their families.
PGA HOPE Wiregrass meets on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Highland Oaks Golf Course on U.S. 84 in Dothan and PGA HOPE Fort Rucker meets on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Silver Wings Golf Course on Fort Rucker. PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) uses golf as therapy for veterans and is a program of PGA Reach, the charitable foundation of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. The program teaches veterans to golf as a means to improve their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. All veterans are welcome to participate at no cost. Visit the PGA HOPE Wiregrass Facebook page for more information or call 239-272-7086.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass is currently holding registration for its summer program at the Dothan, Geneva and Enterprise locations. The summer program dates will be June 5-July 31, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass is accepting first- through eighth-graders. Parents should register at the club their children will attend. The summer program will include a free breakfast, snack and lunch as well as a free T-shirt. Activities will include arts and crafts, educational activities, computer fun, weekly field trips, fitness and more. For more information or to download a registration packet, visit bgcwiregrass.org or call 334-792-8787.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
The Enterprise Parkinson’s Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton. This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
Taoist Tai Chi classes are held Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Classes are in the parish hall at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Enterprise on Monday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at the Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining a class is encouraged to join at any time. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise that promotes health and relaxation. It is suitable for all ages and physical conditions. Comfortable, loose clothing and flat-soled shoes are recommended attire for these classes. All classes are taught by accredited volunteer instructors. For more information, call 334-588-0512. For more information about Taoist Tai Chi, visit http://www.taoist.org/usa/locations/montgomery/.
The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) and local senior centers are hosting pop-up assistance events throughout the region. Staff will be assisting participants with signing up for farmer’s market vouchers and screening for food assistance (SNAP) and Medicare savings plans. Pop-up events are open to the public. Must be age 60 or older to qualify for farmer’s market vouchers, but no age requirement for other screenings. Upcoming dates: March 9 at Taylor Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Kinsey Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 10 at Cottonwood Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Ashford Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 11 at Zion Chapel Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and New Hope Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and March 12 at Eufaula Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Clayton Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit sarcoa.org for additional information.
Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, or SARCOA, is seeking volunteers to work with the Friendly Visitor Program, a program to increase contact and interaction between nursing home residents and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman office. Volunteers will undergo orientation and training at SARCOA. A tuberculosis (TB) screening, a statewide criminal background check, and other mandatory background checks will also be required. Costs associated with mandatory testing and checks will be paid by SARCOA. Individuals selected will routinely go into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to distribute ombudsman materials, visit with the residents, and report any complaints back to the SARCOA Ombudsman. Service area includes Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. If you are interested, call 334-793-6843.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds mini-classes on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
