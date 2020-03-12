MARCH 13-14
THEATER
“Mamma Mia!” will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Dothan Opera House March 13 and 14 with performances at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 each for adults and $23 each for students, seniors and active military. Visit http://dothanciviccenter.org/ purchase tickets online or call the box office at 334-618-3175.
MARCH 12-15
DANCE
“Frozen 2” will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Dance Company at the Dothan Civic Center March 13-15. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on March 13; and 2:30 p.m. on March 14 and 15. Ticket prices range from $15 to $28 depending on seats selected and when purchase. Visit http://dothanciviccenter.org/ purchase tickets online or call the box office at 334-618-3175.
MARCH 13-14 & 20-22
THEATER
The Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida, will present the Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” on March 13-14 and March 20-21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. The play tells the story from the memory of Tom Wingfield, recounting life with his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura, after his father has left them and the illusions they built to make life bearable. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second St. in Chipley. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.
MARCH 14
ETC.
The 27th year of the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held March 14 in downtown Enterprise. The free event is hosted by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, and attendees will line East College Street for the one-person parade starting at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse located at 99 S. Edwards St. This year’s lone grand marshal, Sean Roehler, will make his way down the block of East College Street, circle the Boll Weevil Monument, and return to the courthouse wielding the Irish flag. A satirical Half Pint 0.5K will be held following the parade complete with a donut station.
MARCH 18
MUSIC
The African Children’s Choir will perform Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at Ozark Baptist Church, 282 S. Union Ave. in Ozark. This is the 51st choir to tour from Africa since the choir was started in 1984 by the nonprofit, humanitarian organization Music for Life. The children will perform a new program, “Just as I Am,” featuring well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted at the performance to support the choir’s education, care, relief and development programs. For more information, call 334-774-9381.
MARCH 19
ETC.
“Remembering Hee Haw” will be at the Bama Slam Saloon in New Brockton on March 19 at 7 p.m. This traveling show will feature original cast members and regular guests of the hit country music variety show: Jana Jae, LuLu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and T. Graham Brown. Dinner tickets are $50. Visit https://www.bamaslamsaloon.com/live-shows for more information.
MARCH 20
MUSIC
Gene Watson will perform at the Dothan Opera House on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $47 plus fees. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 28
MUSIC
“Destination Motown” featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-35. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 2
ETC.
“Price is Right Live – On Stage” will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The game show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33-53. No purchase necessary to register to play. For details, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 4-5
ART
The 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival will be held April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 5, 12-4 p.m., on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. One of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area, Piney Woods features original art and crafts by approximately 100 artists, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment, a student art display and a Civil War Living Display. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show is Saturday only across campus from the arts festival. Admission to the festival and car show is free.
APRIL 4-5
FILM
“Second Samuel,” filmed in the Wiregrass, will be shown at the Mountain Tales Film Festival held in conjunction with the Piney Woods Arts Festival. Showings will be held on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. Tickets to the premiere screening on April 4 are $30 each and include a premiere party at Boswell Honda on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise from 6-7 p.m. and the movie screening at 7:30 p.m. on campus. Screenings will be held April 5 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets for the Sunday screenings are $16 each.
APRIL 9
MUSIC
The Rescue Story Tour 2020 featuring Zach Williams with special guests We the Kingdom as well as Cain will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and go up to $165 for a VIP “Meat and Greet” with Zach Williams that includes a full-course gourmet meal prepared by California chef Paul Fields along with a photo with Williams, a gift bag, premium concert seats and early entry for merchandise shopping. For more information, call 334-615-3175.
APRIL 18
MUSIC
The Tri-State Community Choir will perform “We Sing Out Our Truth” on April 18 at 7 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church on U.S. 84 West in Dothan. The performance is free to attend. Visit www.tristatecommunitychoir.com for more information.
MAY 1
MUSIC
The War and Treaty will perform at the Dothan Opera House on May 1 at 8 p.m. Presented by Live at the Opera Inc., tickets are $25 each. To buy online, visit dothanciviccenter.org. Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. The War and Treaty are the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter. They were named the 2019 Emerging Act of the Year by the Americana Music Association and spent much of 2019 touring with Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, as well as joining the legendary Al Green for a run of dates. The duo blends Southern soul with elements of gospel, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and blues.
